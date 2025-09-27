Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,822 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VB opened at $254.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.