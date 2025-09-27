Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,822 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of VB opened at $254.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
