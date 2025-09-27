Signaturefd LLC Has $278.67 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,338,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,919 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $278,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

