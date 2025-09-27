Signaturefd LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,525,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 742.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,576.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 571,735 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $16.02 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

