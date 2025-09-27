Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $63,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VEA stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

