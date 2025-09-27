Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $602.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.04 and its 200 day moving average is $527.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

