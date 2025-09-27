Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $49,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,085.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $330.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $334.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.35 and its 200-day moving average is $294.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

