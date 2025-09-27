Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,037,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 146,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $162.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $163.40.

