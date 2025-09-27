Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IYG stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.