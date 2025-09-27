Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $255,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

