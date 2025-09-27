Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.53 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

