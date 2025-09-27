Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. $DSU

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,216,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 163,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 244,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

