Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.07. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $598,500.00, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 5.24.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

