SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

