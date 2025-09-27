SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.82.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

