SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF $TOTL Holdings Trimmed by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 244,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 164,190 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 733,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,771 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $40.51 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

