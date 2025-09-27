SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

