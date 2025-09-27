SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $596.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $588.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

