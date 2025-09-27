ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.