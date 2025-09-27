ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.