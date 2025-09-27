Steph & Co. Buys Shares of 341 Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 171.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $170.97 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.73.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

