Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

