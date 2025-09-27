Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $464.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.99 and a 200 day moving average of $407.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

