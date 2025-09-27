Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day moving average is $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $197.11.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

