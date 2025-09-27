Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 606.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

VCIT stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

