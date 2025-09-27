SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 54,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.21 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

