TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Head to Head Comparison

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 5 1 1 2.43 Serve Robotics 0 1 4 1 3.00

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Serve Robotics has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.97%. Given Serve Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Serve Robotics is more favorable than TaskUs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.70% 20.37% 10.72% Serve Robotics -3,726.00% -36.47% -34.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Serve Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $994.98 million 1.61 $45.87 million $0.69 25.81 Serve Robotics $1.81 million 386.41 -$39.19 million ($1.15) -10.16

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics. Serve Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TaskUs has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Serve Robotics has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TaskUs beats Serve Robotics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

