TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.04 and its 200-day moving average is $527.48. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

