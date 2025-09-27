TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 136,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 100,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $136.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

