TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 5,766 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

