Thor Industries, Inc. $THO Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,235 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of THO opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the RV manufacturer to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

