Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as low as $5.50. Top Ships shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 23,054 shares traded.

Top Ships Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.33% of Top Ships worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

