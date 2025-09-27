Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.36 and traded as low as $12.83. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 36,667 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRYIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised Toray Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut Toray Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toray Industries Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Toray Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

