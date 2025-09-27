TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,771 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

VNQ stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

