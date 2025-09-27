Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 164 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.