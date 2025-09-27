Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

