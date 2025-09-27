Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.