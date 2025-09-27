Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $464.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.99 and its 200 day moving average is $407.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.