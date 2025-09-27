Traveka Wealth LLC Acquires 5,719 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $647.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $670.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.