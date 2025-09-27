Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.33 and traded as low as $54.52. Trend Micro shares last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 11,771 shares.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 11.29%.The firm had revenue of $450.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

