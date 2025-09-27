TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. $TPVG Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPVG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.48. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 42.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 297,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.36. This represents a 36.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Labe bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 297,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.36. The trade was a 36.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,292,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.