Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.47 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.89). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 141.90 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,506,746 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 173 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tritax Big Box REIT plc will post 8.9700057 earnings per share for the current year.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

