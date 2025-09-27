TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 382 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.