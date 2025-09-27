TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $81.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

