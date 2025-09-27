TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,854,000 after buying an additional 218,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after buying an additional 82,835 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,465,000 after purchasing an additional 798,167 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,518,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 242,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 305,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

