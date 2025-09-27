TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

