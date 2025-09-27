True North Advisors LLC Sells 3,937 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

