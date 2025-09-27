Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

