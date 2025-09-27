Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 97.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1,514.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

