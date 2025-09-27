Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 214,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 268,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $36.02.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

