Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $412,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,864.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.62 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

